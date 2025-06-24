Parents speak out as Pittsburgh Public School board nears vote to start process of closing schools

PITTSBURGH — Parents and Pittsburgh residents rallied at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administrative Building on Monday ahead of a vote later in the week that could start the process of closing several schools.

“What Pittsburgh Public is doing right now by voting to close these schools is actually repeating the darkest chapter of Pittsburgh Public history and trying to build a bright future off of it, and it will never work,” Valerie Allman said.

School board members are gearing up to vote on whether or not to hold a series of public hearings on the school closures. The board is looking to shutter 10 schools and would need a hearing for each one.

It’s all part of a feasibility study the district has been considering this year.

A similar vote was postponed back in March. The public hearing vote is set for Wednesday.

