Paris Baguette to open in The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Block Northway is getting a new place to grab some grub.

Paris Baguette is set to open at The Block Northway on Sept. 4.

The bakery-café will offer a taste of French-inspired treats and cuisine.

“We are thrilled to bring the taste of Paris to The Block Northway,” said Isif Shah owner of Paris Baguette. “Our team is dedicated to providing a unique, warm and welcoming experience for our guests, and we cannot wait to share our passion for exceptional pastries and cuisine with the Pittsburgh community.”

The store will be located at 8011B McKnight Road.

