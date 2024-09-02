Local

Paris Baguette to open in The Block Northway

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Block Northway is getting a new place to grab some grub.

Paris Baguette is set to open at The Block Northway on Sept. 4.

The bakery-café will offer a taste of French-inspired treats and cuisine.

“We are thrilled to bring the taste of Paris to The Block Northway,” said Isif Shah owner of Paris Baguette. “Our team is dedicated to providing a unique, warm and welcoming experience for our guests, and we cannot wait to share our passion for exceptional pastries and cuisine with the Pittsburgh community.”

The store will be located at 8011B McKnight Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after crash in Redstone Township
  • Pittsburgh Police investigating suspicious death of ‘young female’
  • Middlesex Township Police Department looking for missing teen girl
  • VIDEO: Man killed, 2 people hurt in early morning Clairton shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read