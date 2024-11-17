Parking lot turned into community garden in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — An old, empty lot in Mount Oliver has been transformed into a community garden.

Volunteers worked to plant shrubs and perennials off the intersection of Stamm Avenue and Walnut Street in Mount Oliver.

The garden is 3,500 square feet.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Pennsylvania American Water, Hilltop Economic Development Corporation and the Borough of Mount Oliver worked together to bring the project to life.

Organizers said they plan to expand the garden.

“Our goal here, over the next year or so, will be to create a pollinator garden. We will set perennial beds in the site, and some walkways, potentially some informational signage, and promote pollinator habitat in western Pennsylvania,” said Art Demeo, Senior Director of Community Greenspace Projects with the Western PA Conservancy.

The garden was designed with the idea of bringing more green to Mount Oliver.

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy has worked to create similar spaces in 12 other Western Pennsylvania communities; including some in Butler and Fayette counties.

