Inbound Parkway East off-ramp to Wilkinsburg to close through late August

A full closure of an off-ramp along the Parkway East is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22.

The ramp from inbound I-376 to Wilkinsburg/Route 8 North (Exit 78B) will close around the clock through late August.

Crews will conduct a full replacement and lowering of the ramp. This work is part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange in Swissvale Borough and Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Here is the following detour provided by PennDOT:

Westbound on I-376 to Route 8

Take the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) exit

Continue straight on William Penn Highway/Penn Avenue

Bear to the right onto Route 8 (Lincoln Highway/Penn Avenue)

End detour

Westbound on I-376 to Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Take the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) exit

Turn left on S. Braddock Avenue

Turn right on Monongahela Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 East

Take the Forest Hills/Route 30 (Exit 78A) exit

End detour

