Inbound Parkway East off-ramp to Wilkinsburg to close through late August

A full closure of an off-ramp along the Parkway East is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22.
The ramp from inbound I-376 to Wilkinsburg/Route 8 North (Exit 78B) will close around the clock through late August.
Crews will conduct a full replacement and lowering of the ramp. This work is part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange in Swissvale Borough and Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
Here is the following detour provided by PennDOT:
Westbound on I-376 to Route 8
- Take the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) exit
- Continue straight on William Penn Highway/Penn Avenue
- Bear to the right onto Route 8 (Lincoln Highway/Penn Avenue)
- End detour
Westbound on I-376 to Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard)
- Take the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) exit
- Turn left on S. Braddock Avenue
- Turn right on Monongahela Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 East
- Take the Forest Hills/Route 30 (Exit 78A) exit
- End detour
