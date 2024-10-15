Part of Boulevard of the Allies will close overnight this week for construction

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Boulevard of the Allies will close overnight this week for construction.
From Monday through Thursday, different parts of the road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of a $35.41 million preservation project.
Monday night, PennDOT said the closure will be northbound, between McDevett Place and Jumonville Street. The ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to inbound I-376 will also close.
Tuesday night, southbound Boulevard of the Allies will close between the Liberty Bridge and McDevett Place.
Wednesday and Thursday nights, northbound Boulevard of the Allies will close again between McDevett Place and Jumonville Street. The ramp from inbound I-376 to the Boulevard of the Allies and the ramp from Route 885 to inbound I-376 will both be closed to traffic.
See detour information below:
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579
From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
Turn right onto Grant Street
Turn right onto Seventh Avenue
Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge
End detour
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge
From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
Turn left onto Diamond Street
Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard
Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
End detour
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376
From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
Turn left onto Ross Street
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn left onto Grant Street
From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
End detour
Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies
Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp
Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
Turn left onto Ross Street
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn left onto Grant Street
End detour
I-579 Crosstown Boulevard Ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies
From southbound I-579, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue
Stay left to the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Continue straight toward 6th Avenue
Cross 6th Avenue and continue straight onto Ross Street
Turn left onto Forbes Avenue
Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland
Turn right onto Craft Avenue
Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies
End detour
From Bedford Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies
Turn onto Crawford Street
Turn right onto Centre Avenue
Turn right onto 6th Avenue
Turn left onto Ross Street
Turn left onto Forbes Avenue
Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland
Turn right onto Craft Avenue
Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies
End detour
From Bigelow Boulevard to the Boulevard of the Allies
From Bigelow Boulevard, stay right to the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Continue straight toward 6th Avenue
Cross 6th Avenue and continue straight onto Ross Street
Turn left onto Forbes Avenue
Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland
Turn right onto Craft Avenue
Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies
End detour
I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge
From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies
To continue to the Liberty Bridge, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Turn right onto the ramp to the Liberty Bridge
End detour
I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579
From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue
Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard
Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge
End detour
