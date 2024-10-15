Part of Boulevard of the Allies will close overnight this week for construction

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Boulevard of the Allies will close overnight this week for construction.

From Monday through Thursday, different parts of the road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of a $35.41 million preservation project.

Monday night, PennDOT said the closure will be northbound, between McDevett Place and Jumonville Street. The ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to inbound I-376 will also close.

Tuesday night, southbound Boulevard of the Allies will close between the Liberty Bridge and McDevett Place.

Wednesday and Thursday nights, northbound Boulevard of the Allies will close again between McDevett Place and Jumonville Street. The ramp from inbound I-376 to the Boulevard of the Allies and the ramp from Route 885 to inbound I-376 will both be closed to traffic.

See detour information below:

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge

End detour





Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Diamond Street

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour





Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour





Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies

Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

End detour





I-579 Crosstown Boulevard Ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies

From southbound I-579, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue

Stay left to the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Continue straight toward 6th Avenue

Cross 6th Avenue and continue straight onto Ross Street

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue

Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies

End detour





From Bedford Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn onto Crawford Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue

Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies

End detour





From Bigelow Boulevard to the Boulevard of the Allies

From Bigelow Boulevard, stay right to the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Continue straight toward 6th Avenue

Cross 6th Avenue and continue straight onto Ross Street

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue

Follow Forbes Avenue into Oakland

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Follow Craft Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies

End detour





I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

To continue to the Liberty Bridge, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto the ramp to the Liberty Bridge

End detour





I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge

End detour

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group