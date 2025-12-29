Part of eastbound I-80 closes after multi-vehicle crash

Part of a major highway is closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT officials announced the closure of eastbound I-80 between Exit 64 and Exit 78 around 1:45 p.m.

As a detour, PennDOT says drivers should get off the highway at Exit 64, then travel Route 66 south to Route 28 north towards Brookville.

The eastbound lanes aren’t expected to reopen until at least 4 p.m.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.

