PITTSBURGH — A portion of Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood is scheduled to close this weekend.

The road will be shut down from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday for a crane staging.

Traffic will be detoured from Forbes Avenue to Bouquet Street to Schenley Drive back to Forbes Avenue.

Signs and barricades will be in place to alert drivers.

