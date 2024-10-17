Part of Jefferson Hills road closed for police to investigate ‘serious’ crash

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Part of State Route 837 in Jefferson Hills is closed as police investigate a “serious” crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The road is closed in the 2200 block, near the Shop N Go, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The stretch of road is expected to be closed for several hours.

