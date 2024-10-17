Local

Part of Jefferson Hills road closed for police to investigate ‘serious’ crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Part of Jefferson Hills road closed for police to investigate ‘serious’ crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Part of State Route 837 in Jefferson Hills is closed as police investigate a “serious” crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The road is closed in the 2200 block, near the Shop N Go, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The stretch of road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Former President Donald Trump expected to attend Sunday's Steelers game
  • Recall alert: BrucePac recall expanded by 1.7M pounds of food distributed to schools
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh residents pack meeting regarding controversial changes to group housing
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read