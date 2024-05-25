Downed power lines shut down part of McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of a busy Ross Township road is because of power lines across the roadway.

The Ross Township Police Department says McKnight Road is closed between Browns Lane and McIntyre Road because of downed power lines. They ask that people avoid the area.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a crash in the 7800 block of McKnight Road around 12:45 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital.

Photos posted by police show a Jeep with front end damage next to a sheared power pole.

The Duquesne Light Company outage map shows that more than 500 people in Ross Township were without power as of 1:20 p.m. We’ve reached out to DLC to learn how long it will take to restore power to the area.

