Part of Route 28 reopens after crash in Shaler

SHALER, Pa. — Part of Route 28 was closed as crews responded to a crash in Shaler.

PennDOT said the northbound side was closed between the Millvale (Exit 3B) and Etna (Exit 4).

The crash happened near the Shaler Water Works.

PennDOT cameras showed an SUV sideways on the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The lanes have since been cleared and reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

