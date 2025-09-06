Route 28 reopens after hours-long police incident involving someone threatening to harm themself

PITTSSBURGH — A major roadway has reopened in Allegheny County after an hours-long incident.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, southbound State Route 28 was closed at the 31st Street Bridge, and northbound was closed at East Ohio Street due to police activity.

The closure was in place from around 2 a.m. to just before 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh police said negotiators were working toward a safe resolution with a person threatening to harm themself.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

