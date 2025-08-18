Partly cloudy night with patchy fog will see temperatures drop to lower 60s

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be partly cloudy with patchy fog developing overnight, and temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

The start of the work week will be pleasant with lower humidity and highs near average in the low 80s. Tuesday will be much warmer and slightly more humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and a few storms are possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be humid with the chance for isolated showers and storms again later in the day.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

