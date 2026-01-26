Parts of Butler County like a ghost town as snowfall piles up, making roads dangerous

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When all is said and done, neighborhoods north of Pittsburgh could see some of the highest snow totals. Parts of Butler County were reporting 18 inches of snow Sunday night.

And with the bitter cold, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak was in Cranberry Township, where there were no cars on the road, and most of the shops and restaurants were closed.

For Rick Maxson, it’s his kind of weather.

“Oh, I enjoy this weather. We’re hunters, we’re outdoorsmen. We like to ice fish, so we’re used to this weather,” Maxson said.

Driving in Butler County was treacherous on Sunday. Conditions worsened significantly north of the Allegheny County line. Channel 11 saw cars stuck in the snow, some pulled off and abandoned on the side of the road.

“Everywhere I’ve been so far, they’re completely snow-covered,” Maxson said. “Everybody is driving slow. There’s hardly anybody out.

“We’ve been out since 4 o’clock this morning,” said Ty Scialabba, who owns SPL Lawn Care. “...It’s been a mess. 79 was horrible, 19 is bad. As you see, everything is not great. ”

Scialabba said the snow accumulated quickly, but being a football Sunday, most people stayed off the roads so he could do his job.

“Right now, I think we have like 19 inches of snow here, so it’s pretty crazy,” Scialabba said.

Maxson’s advice for residents:

“Enjoy the snow, have your fireplaces going, hot chocolate and enjoy it.”

