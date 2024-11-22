Parts of Westmoreland County see significant snowfall during first winter storm of the season

LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. — The drive from Latrobe toward Ligonier and Laughlintown was smooth late Friday morning, but that wasn’t the case overnight and in the early morning hours when snow first started falling.

“Seen a couple wrecks this morning,” said Bruno Holnaider of Latrobe. “[A] couple people hit a telephone pole on Donohoe Road right by my house.”

“Coming into work was pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” said Tyke Kail. “I live kind of on a hill and so whenever I was driving out of my driveway this morning I was sliding a little bit and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I going to make it to work alright?’”

Kail works at The Pie Shoppe on Route 30 in Laughlintown. Overnight, that stretch of Route 30 was shut down by 911 officials because of the icy conditions, but was reopened Friday morning.

“You could tell the roads had been kind of done, but the snow had just been coming in laying down very slushy, very wet,” Kail noted.

But it’s not all bad. There was some excitement for the large snowfall to kick off the season.

“I personally enjoy to see all the snow during the holiday season, but it’s definitely a big snow! It came unexpectedly considering that last week it was in the 60s and pretty warm temperatures, and now it’s freezing and there’s snow everywhere,” Kail told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “It’s pretty crazy to see.”

And while crews work to make sure roads are clear from snow and slush — Holnaider had some words of advice.

“Just, go slow. Slow down,” he said. “You can’t go as fast! You can’t see the pavement.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group