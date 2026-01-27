Passable road conditions create work, but also some fun for local residents

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a day to dig out for Victoria Brady and Brian Klaus.

They hunkered down this weekend, disconnected from work on Monday and made time for each other.

“I’m warm, we’re enjoying it,” Brady said. “It’s not too bitey at all and it’s actually really fun.”

“We really don’t get that much snow at all,” Klaus added. “I remember being a little kid and going out in such deep snow. We never get that anymore. It’s once in a while, so it’s actually fun.”

The two have been watching movies and cooking together.

“It’s nice to cook in the kitchen together for hours and eat warm, hearty food,” Klaus added. “We walked over to Giant Eagle and we got a ton of food to make great food, so we’ve been having fun cooking,” Brady said.

Out on the roads, Jeff Nock from N&N Landscaping has been working around the clock to clean up.

“They’re passable, but they’re still definitely snow-covered,” Nock said.

He says the bitter cold temperatures are creating a challenge for salt. That is a problem coupled with a shortage.

“Just not as fast as it normally would,” Nock said. “It’s not as efficient as with warmer temps, and with the salt shortage, everybody is having a problem with salt too.”

While main roadways are mostly clear, side streets and ramps are still treacherous, depending on where you go.

We asked Nock what he’s looking forward to most when the cleanup is over.

“Get a shower and take a nap,” Nock said.

