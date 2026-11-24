PITTSBURGH — The holiday travel rush has begun. In a month that has already seen unprecedented disruptions in air travel, officials are urging passengers to plan ahead.

Officials with the Allegheny County Airport Authority said it is anticipating over 300,000 passengers will fly in and out of Pittsburgh over the next 10 days.

Top of mind for many passengers is the nationwide ground stop which occurred one and a half weeks ago, as well as United’s stoppage last week and an issue with Delta’s systems Sunday that delayed more than 100 flights.

“There’s no question. The last few weeks we’ve seen some hiccups in the air travel system,” said Joe Rotterdam, Vice President of Air Service Development for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. “Thankfully, we’re expecting, as it stands today, operations to be normal at Pittsburgh International Airport.”

Officials are encouraging people to arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights and book parking in advance.

Ashley Mathis and her two daughters drove in from Morgantown, W.Va. Sunday night to catch their flight to Marco Island.

“Honestly, we were worried last week. We were hoping for the best today so we’re just excited to get out and happy that we’re on time,” Mathis said. “It was really expensive. We looked at so many different routes, layovers. We’re flying to Marco Island. We looked at flying out of Fort Lauderdale and it was just expensive every way. So I think on average we probably spent like $500 - $600 more this year than last year.”

According to AAA, the cost of domestic flights during the Thanksgiving travel period is up 17% from last year.

The Everest family from Mars is also headed south. They’re boarding a Disney Christmas Cruise later in the week.

“Our cruise doesn’t even leave till Wednesday, so we decided to catch a flight today so hopefully, if there were any stoppages or any issues, we had extra time to make it down for the boat,” said mom Sarah Everest.

“I’m just excited to see the ship and explore and have fun,” Jillian Everest said.

Her brother Andrew said, “It’s exciting. I hadn’t done it before, so we’ll see how that turns out, but it should be fun.”

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