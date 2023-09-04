Pat Freiermuth could jump into top tier of TEs in 2023

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have a really good starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth. No, seriously, as obvious as that might seem, it feels like Freiermuth does not get enough love regarding where the team could go this year.

With the Steelers’ offense supposedly opening up its horizons, Freiermuth should see his stock go up, even with another tight end in Darnell Washington to take some targets away.

Washington might be the key to all of this. Let me walk you through some exciting stats regarding Freiermuth. He played primarily in-line last year, far more than in the slot. But the Steelers’ offense creates explosive plays for tight ends out of the slot. Seam routes are one-way Freiermith can win from that in-line position, but as an average blocker, that’s not his strength. Washington will be that guy who plays with his hand in the dirt. You should consider Freiermuth one of those flex tight ends by the season’s end.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group