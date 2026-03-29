Pat Freiermuth tabbed as Steelers’ most valuable trade asset

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently named every NFL team’s most valuable trade asset. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kosko thinks tight end Pat Freiermuth has tremendous value.

“The Steelers have a reliable, every-down tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but more pressing needs along the offensive line as they try to remain competitive... His well-rounded skill set makes him an appealing option for teams in need of a tight end. Trading Freiermuth could allow Pittsburgh to recoup draft capital to address the left side of the offensive line or add help at linebacker.”

Multiple teams actually showed interest in trading for Freiermuth, but the Steelers were not willing to part ways, according to a report by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic in early March.

Freiermuth admitted during locker room cleanout day that the 2025 season was a trying year for him and he hopes to be more involved moving forward.

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

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