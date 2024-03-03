Patchy Sunday morning fog gives way to sunny, warm afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Sunday starts mild, with temperatures in the 40s. There are some patchy areas of dense fog, especially for areas along I-80 and south and east of Pittsburgh. Clouds and fog will give way to sunshine throughout the morning, with a mostly sunny and warm afternoon expected.

Mostly clear skies and mild conditions will prevail again tonight. Monday’s highs will get close to record levels, with low to mid-70s expected! Expect similar warmth Tuesday before an area of low pressure brings us steady rain Wednesday.

Behind that system, we’ll trend a bit cooler for mid-week before another jump on Friday. Highs, though, will trend back toward the 40s by next weekend, with light rain or snow possible.

