Patients, caregivers shed light on heart disease in women during event at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny General Hospital held an event to shed light on heart disease in women and celebrate their caretakers.

The “Go Red for Women” luncheon was held at the Magovern event space at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

Two women shared their stories during the event.

Amber Michael from Carnegie talked about her experience with caretakers as she struggled with cardiomyopathy while she was pregnant with her son, Brody. The disease causes heart muscles to constrict blood flow.

Laura Miller from Johnstown was also a featured speaker. She is 40 years old and struggles with congestive heart failure, which caused her to have five heart attacks in her lifetime. Miller is one of the few people to receive an implantable device designed to treat heart failure.

Doctors Indu Poornima and Mahathi Indaram from AHN Women’s Heart Center spoke about the importance of treatments like that and other ways to practice keeping a healthy heart.

A spokesperson from Allegheny Health Network said the event was well-attended by clinicians, patients and hospital administration.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group