PITTSBURGH — Patrick J. Rooney, the son of Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., has died at 84.

The Steelers announced his death on Tuesday.

His twin brother, John Rooney, who was also a minority owner of the team, died in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group