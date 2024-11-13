Patrick Queen Explains Why He Wants to be the Villain vs. Ravens: ‘I Wasn’t Wanted Back’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Every villain has an origin story. For fans of the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen will be a villain this week.

This spring, Queen became one of the few players ever to sign a big-money contract on the opposite side of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. Queen inked a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers back in March, and Queen was quick to commit to the bit as a villain, switching sides in the rivalry.

“It’s going to be weird, you know, I wanna be that villain, I want to be that guy,” Queen said back in March. “I’m looking to do some stuff to them.”

With the Ravens on the schedule this Sunday, Queen will certainly be getting that chance. But he also allowed a peek behind the curtain of why he was willing to burn bridges on his way out of Baltimore: He wasn’t offered a chance to stay.

“I wasn’t wanted back,” the All-Pro linebacker said on Wednesday while discussing his contract situation for the first time. “I didn’t get an offer back. It was definitely kind of upsetting, you know, being there for four years and the bond that you grow with your teammates and stuff.”

