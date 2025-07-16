Paul Skenes perfect in All-Star game start

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes was dominant in his second consecutive All-Star Game start on Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Pitching for the National League, Skenes set down the first three American League hitters. He struck out Gleybar Torres and Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers swinging to start the first inning, then got the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge to ground out to second base to end it.

Torres swung through a 99.7-mph fastball, and Greene whiffed on a 100.3-mph heater.

