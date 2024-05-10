Paul Skenes shares his plan for success before MLB debut with Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes woke up from a nap Wednesday afternoon to find multiple missed calls from Triple-A manager Miguel Perez.

Skenes didn’t expect his Major League call-up to come via phone, so he was a bit confused as to what the calls could be about.

“He says, ‘Are you really going to make me look for another pitcher on Saturday?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, am I?’ He says, ‘Yeah, you are because you’re going to the show.’”

Skenes rehashed the two-minute phone call in a meeting with Pittsburgh reporters at PNC Park Friday morning, about 24 hours before he’s scheduled to make his highly anticipated MLB debut.

“A day at a time, and just putting the work in and stuff like this can happen, not just for me but for anybody,” Skenes said. “A lot of blessings have come my way, not just over the past couple of years but throughout my entire career.”

As Skenes debuts in Pittsburgh, he’s mentioned among some of the greatest pitching prospects of all time.

The 21-year-old knows the expectations are high, but it’s not something he dwells on.

“I do my best to not see any of it, but it’s unavoidable at the same time. You’re going to have to see some of it. Biggest thing is just showing up and working and taking it a day at a time.”

As for Saturday’s start against the Chicago Cubs, Skenes said the mission is simple.

“Just want to execute, and put us in a position to win.”

If winning long-term is in the cards for the Pirates, Saturday will likely be a key moment in that process.

Skenes believes that success is not out of reach.

“Being around the team in spring training and watching the club over the past month or so, we’re close and I think there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Skenes is scheduled to start for the Pirates as they host the Cubs at 4:05 Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group