Water main break impacts service in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A water main break is impacting service for some in Washington County.

A Pennsylvania American Water advisory reports a break in Houston that began Saturday morning, in the areas of Irwin Avenue, Holly Drive and Adlin Avenue.

Those in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure or no water. Repairs could take 13 hours to complete.

Once the work is done, there may be temporary changes to the water. For discoloration, run cold water at the lowest level of the house. For cloudy water, run water at the highest level of the house. The condition should clear within five minutes.

There are also investigations into possible service issues in other parts of Houston, Chartiers Township and the City of Washington.

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