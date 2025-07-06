Paul Skenes takes another no-decision after quick hook; Pirates shut out again

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Paul Skenes was lifted after just 78 pitches in five dominant innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

How We Got There

Oneil Cruz aided Paul Skenes in his strong start by throwing out J.P. Crawford at home plate on Jorge Polanco’s single. Cruz’s throw came in at 105.2 mph, the fastest throw from a position player in baseball this season.

Oneil Cruz just threw the runner out from center field at 105.2 mph 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bX8VwFRMHc — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 6, 2025

Skenes struck out a season-high 10 batters in his five-shutout innings and didn’t issue a free pass for the fifth time this season.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group