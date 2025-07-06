Local

Paul Skenes takes another no-decision after quick hook; Pirates shut out again

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
Cardinals Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Paul Skenes was lifted after just 78 pitches in five dominant innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

How We Got There

Oneil Cruz aided Paul Skenes in his strong start by throwing out J.P. Crawford at home plate on Jorge Polanco’s single. Cruz’s throw came in at 105.2 mph, the fastest throw from a position player in baseball this season.

Skenes struck out a season-high 10 batters in his five-shutout innings and didn’t issue a free pass for the fifth time this season.

