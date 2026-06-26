Paving to begin on Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Uptown as part of PRT’s University Line project

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that paving will begin next week along Fifth Avenue in Uptown as construction continues on the University Line Project.

The work will begin on Monday, when contractors will mill and pave the right lane of Fifth Avenue between Kirkpatrick Street at the Birmingham Bridge to Diamond Street.

It’s scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 11, weather permitting.

Bus stops along the corridor will remain open whenever possible, but some may close temporarily as crews move through the work zone. PRT staff will be on site to direct riders to the nearest stop.

Drivers should expect Fifth Avenue to remain reduced to a single lane. Some side streets may also close periodically to allow crews to move equipment and materials.

Flaggers will be assisting with traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution.

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