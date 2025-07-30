Paving on Forbes Avenue in Oakland to begin this weekend as part of ongoing University Line project

PITTSBURGH — Paving on Forbes Avenue in Oakland is set to begin this weekend, affecting traffic as part of the University Line bus rapid transit project, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced.

Two lanes of traffic on Forbes Avenue will be closed intermittently over the next two weekends to accommodate the paving work. The construction is necessary to restore the roadway following previous infrastructure upgrades related to the transit project.

The paving will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, and continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2. Crews will focus on the right lane at three locations between Craft Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

Although only the right lane will be directly worked on, the center lane will also be blocked due to construction equipment, leaving one lane open for traffic. Parking and stopping along Forbes Avenue will be prohibited during this time.

On Saturday, August 9, paving will occur in the right lane from Schenley Drive to Schenley Drive Extension, with further details to be determined.

Buses will maintain service along Forbes Avenue, except for the stop at Craft, which will be temporarily closed. Most side streets will remain accessible, and flaggers will assist with traffic flow.

Pedestrian access to sidewalks and crosswalks will be maintained, and roadway barriers will remain until lane striping is completed, expected before Aug. 15.

This paving is part of the second phase of the University Line project, which aims to connect downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown, and Oakland with dedicated bus lanes to improve transit reliability and reduce travel times. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group