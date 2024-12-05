Local

Pearl Jam will return to Pittsburgh for 2 shows at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Rock legends Pearl Jam will return to Pittsburgh for two performances in the spring.

The band will wrap up their tour with their two last shows at PPG Paints Arena on May 16 and 18.

Supporting acts for the shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Public tickets will be available through an artist presale hosted by Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for presale access now through Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The presale starts Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

