Man hit by car, killed in Fayette County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was hit by a car and killed in Perry Township on Monday night.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Route 51, near the Sunoco gas station at 7:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Matthew Warman, 51, of Braddock.

The coroner’s office said Warman was trying to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group