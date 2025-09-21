Kennywood employee killed in early morning crash near park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Kennywood employee is dead after an early Sunday morning crash near the park.

A dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were called to a crash in the area of Kennywood Boulevard and Hoffman Boulevard before 6 a.m.

West Mifflin Police Chief Greg McCullouch tells Channel 11 that the department was on scene investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Lorna Lee Brennen, 73.

Channel 11 reached out to Kennywood about the crash. In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza confirmed an employee died. The full statement reads:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our hosts, who passed away earlier this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are unable to provide additional information.”

The crash investigation closed part of Kennywood Boulevard and Hoffman Boulevard for several hours.

