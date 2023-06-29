Penalty phase continues in trial of Robert Bowers, convicted of killing 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — The penalty phase continues in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018.

Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jurors have seen multiple scans and images of Bowers’ brain, but on Wednesday, they heard from a doctor who spent hours meeting face-to-face with Bowers.

Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, a neuropsychiatrist from New Jersey who spent time interviewing and testing Bowers, told the jury that Bowers suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy.

The trial started today with testimony from Dr. Richard Rogers, a psychologist from the University of North Texas.

