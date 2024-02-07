Local

Penguins’ Acciari gets cheap shot from Dillon, helped off the ice

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Noel Acciari Pittsburgh Penguins' Noel Acciari plays during an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)



PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon is no stranger to delivering controversial hits to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was kicked out of the game Tuesday and assessed a major penalty after delivering a high hit, possibly an elbow to Noel Acciari’s head early in the second period.

Acciari was bloodied and struggled to stand. He had to be helped off the ice.

The Penguins scored twice on the major penalty, and a 1-0 lead quickly became a 3-0 lead after Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each scored from near the crease.

