Penguins’ Acciari gets cheap shot from Dillon, helped off the ice

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon is no stranger to delivering controversial hits to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was kicked out of the game Tuesday and assessed a major penalty after delivering a high hit, possibly an elbow to Noel Acciari’s head early in the second period.

Acciari was bloodied and struggled to stand. He had to be helped off the ice.

The Penguins scored twice on the major penalty, and a 1-0 lead quickly became a 3-0 lead after Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each scored from near the crease.

Forward Noel Acciari will not return to tonight’s game. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2024

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group