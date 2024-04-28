Penguins aren’t renewing contract of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are not renewing contracts for two coaches of its AHL team, including the head coach.

The Penguins announced Sunday that it’s not renewing the contracts of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s head coach J.D. Forrest and assistant coach Kevin Porter.

In a statement, Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza thanked the two men for their dedication to the team and said the “decisions were not easy.”

“These decisions come after taking the season to fully evaluate our minor league and development systems. As we enter into an era where each of those systems operating at an elite level becomes paramount to the future of our entire program, we felt it would be best to take this time to make the changes that our management team deems important to reaching our goal of having Wilkes-Barre become the premiere developer of players and staff that can help the Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cups.”

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs in the first round on Friday.

Spezza is leading the immediate search for a new head coach.

