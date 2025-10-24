Local

Penguins battle, beat champs; Jarry brilliant as Penguins win fourth in row

Penguins Panthers Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
SUNRISE, Fla.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-0) have won four in a row, but it was anything but easy.

The Florida Panthers (4-5-0) dominated most of the second period and good portions of the third period, too. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions pushed around the Penguins and looked firmly in control.

However, the Penguins answered every Florida goal, including twice in the third period to reclaim a two-goal lead, and the Penguins beat Florida 5-3 in a tense, hard battle at Amerant Bank Arena Thursday.

Sidney Crosby scored a pair of goals. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was spectacular in the third period, stopping 16 of 18 in the final period, and 34 of 37 overall.

The Penguins led 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3 against relentless Florida. The first big goal came from Penguins rookie Ben Kindel (2), who worked a perfect give-and-go with Tommy Novak before whipping a short-side one-timer to the top corner. Kindel’s second career goal gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead at 15:24 of the second period.

Florida was pushing hard again in the third period, too. However, unlikely hero Connor Dewar (3) split a pair of defensemen and pushed a half-hearted shot toward the goal. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky seemed to deflect the puck over his own pad and into the net at 4:49 of the third period.

