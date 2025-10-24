Penguins battle, beat champs; Jarry brilliant as Penguins win fourth in row

SUNRISE, Fla. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-0) have won four in a row, but it was anything but easy.

The Florida Panthers (4-5-0) dominated most of the second period and good portions of the third period, too. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions pushed around the Penguins and looked firmly in control.

However, the Penguins answered every Florida goal, including twice in the third period to reclaim a two-goal lead, and the Penguins beat Florida 5-3 in a tense, hard battle at Amerant Bank Arena Thursday.

Sidney Crosby scored a pair of goals. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was spectacular in the third period, stopping 16 of 18 in the final period, and 34 of 37 overall.

The Penguins led 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3 against relentless Florida. The first big goal came from Penguins rookie Ben Kindel (2), who worked a perfect give-and-go with Tommy Novak before whipping a short-side one-timer to the top corner. Kindel’s second career goal gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead at 15:24 of the second period.

Florida was pushing hard again in the third period, too. However, unlikely hero Connor Dewar (3) split a pair of defensemen and pushed a half-hearted shot toward the goal. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky seemed to deflect the puck over his own pad and into the net at 4:49 of the third period.

