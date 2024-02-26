Local

Penguins’ Bryan Rust postgame injury update

By Dan Kingerski

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust tangled with Philadelphia Flyers defenders at the offensive blue line five minutes into the third period of the Penguins' wild 7-6 win at PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust tangled with Philadelphia Flyers defenders at the offensive blue line five minutes into the third period of the Penguins’ wild 7-6 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Rust hunched over, shaking his left hand, and left the ice. He did not return.

Coach Mike Sullivan updated Rust’s condition following the game, though details were scant.

“Right now, he’s being evaluated for an upper-body injury,” Sullivan said. “We’ll see after his evaluation if he travels or not.”

