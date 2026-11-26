PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

As the great Mike Lange used to say, the turkey was on the table for the Penguins on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Calgary Flames rolled in near the bottom of the Western Conference, dragging an abysmal minus-25 goal differential and a three-game losing streak, and handed the crease to Dustin Wolf, whose .877 save percentage had him tied for 41st in the league. The turkey may have been on the table, but the Penguins never sat down to eat, falling 6-3 for their fifth straight loss.

The first 15 minutes of the opening period won’t be headed to the Hall of Fame anytime soon, but the Penguins livened up the final five courtesy of their leading goal-scorer, Tommy Novak, who netted his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in his past 11 games. Neither team cashed in on the power play in the first, with Pittsburgh coming up empty on two chances and Calgary on its lone opportunity.

The second period was the good, the bad and the ugly for the Penguins. The good: they converted on two of their three power-play chances. The bad: they surrendered four goals, including three in a span of 9:59, starting just 38 seconds into the frame. The ugly: Pittsburgh’s defensemen repeatedly lost their men, leaving Calgary players alone in front of the net for easy goals. When asked about his team’s net-front play, Penguins coach Dan Muse simply said, “Not good.”

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