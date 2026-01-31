Penguins defenseman out at least 4 weeks with foot fracture

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have put one of the big three on injured reserve.

The Penguins announced on Saturday morning that defenseman Kris Letang, who didn’t practice on Friday, was placed on Injured Reserve.

He’s expected to be out a minimum of four weeks with a fracture in his foot.

Letang, 38, has 3 goals and 25 points through 50 games this season.

