Penguins draft forward Benjamin Kindel with their first pick in 2025 NHL Draft, trade second pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins have drafted a forward as their first pick of the NHL Draft.

The Penguins took Benjamin Kindel as the 11th overall pick.

Kindel played for the Calgary Hitmen.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

NHL Hockey Draft Benjamin Kindel, second from right, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, right, after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

He played in 65 games in the 2024-25 season with 35 goals and 64 assists, according to Elite Prospects.

Kris Letang and his son Alex announced the pick.

His son, Alex, hit the “Trade Alert” button as the Penguins traded their 12th overall pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for the 22nd and 31st overall picks.

Alex Letang is making moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/03XlpN10gs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

