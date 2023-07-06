Penguins forward Drew O’Connor files for arbitration

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for NHL restricted free agents to file for arbitration, and the Penguins will have one player set up for a hearing to determine his salary for the 2023-24 season.

Drew O’Connor was the only player in the organization to file, and the only one on the NHL roster eligible to file. The Penguins chose not to qualify RFA Ryan Poehling before the June 30 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. Poehling was the only other Penguins RFA who was eligible and signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as a UFA for one year, $1.4 million on July 1.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group