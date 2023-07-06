Local

Penguins forward Drew O’Connor files for arbitration

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins' Drew O'Connor skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Boston.

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for NHL restricted free agents to file for arbitration, and the Penguins will have one player set up for a hearing to determine his salary for the 2023-24 season.

Drew O’Connor was the only player in the organization to file, and the only one on the NHL roster eligible to file. The Penguins chose not to qualify RFA Ryan Poehling before the June 30 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. Poehling was the only other Penguins RFA who was eligible and signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as a UFA for one year, $1.4 million on July 1.

