Penguins Game 13 vs. Canadiens; It’s Go Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-7-1) finally got their feel-good win of the season Thursday when they rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime, largely on the strength of a highly motivated Sidney Crosby and new linemate Evgeni Malkin.

The new high-powered line and snapping a six-game winless streak boosted morale, and they’ll need it against a plucky Montreal Canadiens (4-6-1) Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7:00 p.m.

“When you go through a skid as we went through, it’s not an easy experience for any of us … we played a complete game on both sides of the puck (Thursday). The only blemish was the high-quality looks in the last five minutes of the game,” coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday. “I think we need to be more diligent, but other than that, it was one of our more complete games all year, so I think that’s something to feel good about.”

