Penguins Game 5, Milestones Await; Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0) won two of three games on their Atlantic Division road trip and are awaiting a pair of milestones from franchise greats. They face the Buffalo Sabres (1-3-0) on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins surged past the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell Monday, turning a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit before a 6-3 win. The bottom six was fantastic, and the fourth line with Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, and Kevin Hayes provided the game-winner when Hayes banged in a rebound.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group