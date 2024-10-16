Local

Penguins Game 5, Milestones Await; Lines, Notes

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, Marcus Pettersson Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with Marcus Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0) won two of three games on their Atlantic Division road trip and are awaiting a pair of milestones from franchise greats. They face the Buffalo Sabres (1-3-0) on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins surged past the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell Monday, turning a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit before a 6-3 win. The bottom six was fantastic, and the fourth line with Cody Glass, Noel Acciari, and Kevin Hayes provided the game-winner when Hayes banged in a rebound.

