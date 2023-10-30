Penguins Game 9 vs. Ducks: Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5-0) take on the Anaheim Ducks (4-4-0) needing a win to earn a split of their four-game homestand before heading on a West Coast trip that will include a rematch at Anaheim. The Ducks will be looking to polish off a perfect four-game road trip and are coming off a dominant 7-4 win against Philadelphia.

Penguins Preview

Which Penguins team will show up — the one that played a complete game in a statement win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, or the one that reverted to some of the same shortcomings that have plagued them often during a loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday?

The loss to Ottawa left coach Mike Sullivan saying “I just think we’ve got to try to keep our swagger.”

Two issues in particular seem to be haunting the Penguins: goaltending and the power play.

