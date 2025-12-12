Penguins get jammed up, soundly beaten

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

After several games of superior efforts and heartbreaking losses or squeaky wins, the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-7) posted a more traditional loss with subpar play and meekly lost to the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. after an overturned tractor-trailer on I-279 South blocked traffic for nearly two hours, delaying several players and team personnel.

Once the players finally got to the ice Thursday, Montreal rookie goalie Jacob Fowler joined a prodigious list of Montreal goalies who made their NHL debut against the Penguins. Before Fowler, Canadiens greats Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, and Carey Price also made their first start against the Penguins.

Montreal clearly beat the disjointed Penguins. Fowler made several saves in the final minutes. The rookie stopped 33 of 35 shots for his first NHL win.

Jarry had a rough go, stopping 24 of 28 shots.

