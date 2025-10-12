Penguins go splat; penalties & turnovers sink Pens vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Saturday, the Penguins did not hold. A 1-0 deficit became a 4-1 deficit after the middle 20 minutes, and the issue that plagued Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs throughout his young career was readily apparent.

Silovs allowed a pair of long-range goals to Adam Fox in the second period, and the Penguins couldn’t–or wouldn’t–stay out of the penalty box en route to a 6-1 Rangers win at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins’ highlight was the first NHL goal by Ben Kindel at 3:04 of the second period. Kindel was rewarded for a good backcheck when he intercepted a pass at the red line and launched into the offensive zone, whistling a puck past Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin from the right circle.

Kindel’s goal tied the game 1-1, but the Penguins were under siege both at 5v5 and shorthanded for the rest of the period. The Rangers outshot them 14-3 in the second.

The game was the homecoming of coach Mike Sullivan. The former coach of the Penguins, now Rangers’ bench boss, tried to avoid watching the video tribute during the first TV timeout but ultimately succumbed to the crowd’s standing ovation, flashing a brief wave while looking softened by the applause.

