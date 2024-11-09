Penguins goaltender Tristian Jarry recalled from conditioning loan

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are recalling goaltender Tristian Jarry from his conditioning loan.

Jarry was sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Oct. 26, during the middle of a four-game West Coast road trip.

The Penguins have assigned forward Matt Nieto to the WBS Penguins on a conditioning loan. pic.twitter.com/rZhz9kgm06 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 9, 2024

Jarry played five games with WBS during his conditioning loan, winning all but the most recent game on Nov. 8. In those games, he logged 137 saves and had a .92 save percentage.

Jarry hasn’t played an NHL game since Oct. 16, when he was pulled from the net after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins went on to win that game 6-5 in overtime.

With Jarry returning to the Penguins roster, the team sent Matt Nieto — who had knee surgery in the off-season and is coming off the IR — to WBS on a conditioning loan.

