Local

Penguins send goalie Tristan Jarry to AHL

Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) deflects a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent one of their goalies to the AHL.

In a post on X, the team announced that Tristan Jarry is being sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a conditioning loan.

The Associated Press reports that Jarry was sent back to Pittsburgh during the middle of the team’s four-game West Coast road trip.

Jarry is 1-1-0 in three games with a 5.47 goal against average and a .869 goal save percentage.

He hasn’t played since Oct. 16, when he was pulled from the net after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period against Buffalo. The Penguins went on to win that game 6-5 in overtime.

