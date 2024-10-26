Penguins send goalie Tristan Jarry to AHL

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent one of their goalies to the AHL.

In a post on X, the team announced that Tristan Jarry is being sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a conditioning loan.

The Penguins have assigned goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) on a conditioning loan. pic.twitter.com/tRCiuivpBz — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 26, 2024

The Associated Press reports that Jarry was sent back to Pittsburgh during the middle of the team’s four-game West Coast road trip.

Jarry is 1-1-0 in three games with a 5.47 goal against average and a .869 goal save percentage.

He hasn’t played since Oct. 16, when he was pulled from the net after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period against Buffalo. The Penguins went on to win that game 6-5 in overtime.

