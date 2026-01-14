Penguins make young fan’s dream come true, sign him to 1-day contract

The Penguins got a new player, if only just for one day.

The team signed a Make-A-Wish contract for Myer Gallant, of O’Leary, Prince Edward Island, Canada, on Wednesday morning. He even got his own introductory press conference.

“We have a big time addition to the Penguins right in time for a big weekend divisional game,” Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said.

Myer and his family got some Penguins gear and spent the morning practicing with the team.

Making dreams come true 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/tdV1KuOurg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 14, 2026

Captain Sidney Crosby said the experience helps keep the team grounded.

“I think it’s inspiring. I think it puts things in perspective,” Crosby said. “The fact that he wants to spend time here and experience a day with us, I think, means a lot to us, and I hope it’s something that he really enjoys and has great memories of.”

Myer and his family will also be in attendance when the Penguins face rival Flyers on Thursday evening.

