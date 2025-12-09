Penguins place Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve with upper body injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ second-leading scorer has been placed on injured reserve.

The Penguins announced on Tuesday that Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte were placed on IR. At the same time, Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin were recalled from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Malkin’s placement on IR comes days after he didn’t play in the Penguins’ shootout loss to the Dallas Stars. Malkin didn’t practice Saturday, with the team calling it a “maintenance day,” and then was out with an injury for the game Sunday.

The team has only said that Malkin and Lizotte are out week-to-week with upper-body injuries.

