Penguins self-destruct; awful mistakes become Leafs goals

The preceding game was not suitable for all audiences.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs moved the Tuesday start time to 4 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins to hold a Next Gen kids’ game, many of the mistakes should have been witnessed by impressionable children who might themselves play hockey.

Egregious Penguins (15-12-9) errors yielded a trio of breakaway goals, though Toronto (16-15-5) was only slightly better, beating the Penguins 6-3 at Scotiabank Arena Tuesday.

The final Penguins gaffe belonged to defenseman Brett Kulak, who was turned inside out by Toronto forward Max Domi for a short breakaway goal and game-winner at 11:35 of the third period.

The Penguins were fresh from slaying their eight-game winless streak, battling the specter of an exhale sort of letdown against a team that has handed them some of the worst headlines of the last few seasons.

The Penguins’ second period certainly earned a few bad headlines as they inexplicably passed up good shots and yielded a candidate for ugliest goal of the season. Or decade.

